Today’s episode features the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding headquartered in Gainesville. Founded in 2012 by Heart Phoenix and Jeffrey Weisberg, the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding’s mission is to enrich the lives of individuals, families, and communities by providing and promoting the best practices and principles of peacebuilding and global sustainability. The organization works toward prevention, intervention and healing from conflict and violence. They are dedicated to creating essential societal change by supporting individuals and groups, as they take action through programs, services and trainings.

Executive Director Jeffrey Weisberg and Managing Director Eric Esling share information on their cutting-edge programs, trainings, events and services, their efforts to build bridges of peace and their work on creating a translatable model for communities worldwide.

River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding

322 SW 4th Avenue, Gainesville

(352) 234-6595

Website: https://www.centerforpeacebuilding.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rpcpb

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/riverphoenixrpcp/