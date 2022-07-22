Today’s episode features Visit Gainesville/Alachua County. This non-profit organization coordinates marketing and promotion for all municipalities in Alachua County and touts the amazing world-class museums, performing arts venues, eight state parks, crystal-blue freshwater springs and more than 100 miles of trails for biking, birding and hiking. Located in North Central Florida, Gainesville and Alachua County is a unique family-friendly, university community, well known for its exciting blend of cultural, historical and natural attractions as well as fine arts, live music and sporting events.

Jessica Hurov, Visit Gainesville/Alachua County Tourism and Development Director, shares information on the areas unique ecosystems and cultural assets and how tourism is an important contributor to economic development in Alachua County and is woven into the fabric of the community in a way that enhances the residents’ quality of life and the visitor experience.

For more information: https://www.visitgainesville.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitgainesvilleflorida

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gainesville

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visitgainesville/