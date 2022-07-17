Today’s episode features Working Food, a non-profit organization that works to cultivate and sustain a resilient local food community in North Central Florida through collaboration, economic opportunity, education, and seed stewardship. Working Food programs include the Seed Collective, the Youth Garden and Culinary Learning and the Community Kitchen. The regional, de-centralized and community-based seed collective offers seeds for purchase. The Youth Garden empowers young people to learn, grow, and lead and the Community Kitchen supports the local economy by incubating small, local, food-based businesses.

Wendy Free, Events and Outreach Coordinator share information on this valuable community resource that serves Gainesville and Alachua County.

Working Food

219 NW 10th Avenue

Gainesville, Florida

352-260-4458

info@workingfood.org

https://workingfood.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/workingfoodcenter/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc_3jLEvp56xk7eyENVMe_A

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/workingfoodgnv/