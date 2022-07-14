Picture Shows: Sea Grass Posidonia oceanica at Formentera, Spain. This huge meadow of Sea Grass, 10 miles, 16 km across, all originated from one seed, 100,000 years ago. The plant that germinated from it reproduced by cloning, making this one of the largest living organisms on earth
The Green Planet: Seasonal Worlds – Wednesday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
July 14, 2022 TV
2022-07-14
Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the seasons on plant life.
Check Also
The long-time children’s series will celebrate it’s 44th season with a special focus on Hispanic …