Picture Shows: Sea Grass Posidonia oceanica at Formentera, Spain. This huge meadow of Sea Grass, 10 miles, 16 km across, all originated from one seed, 100,000 years ago. The plant that germinated from it reproduced by cloning, making this one of the largest living organisms on earth

The Green Planet: Seasonal Worlds – Wednesday at 8 p.m. By Sir David Attenborough reveals the surprising and dramatic effects of the seasons on plant life.

By Sue Wagner