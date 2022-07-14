MASTERPIECE Mystery!
Grantchester, Season 7
Sundays, July 10 - August 14 at 9/8c on PBS
Episode Two
Sunday, July 17, 2022; 9-10pm ET on PBS
Lester Carmichael, the owner of a cleaning goods brand, is found dead in curious circumstances. Will and Geordie’s investigation leads them to an address where they discover Lester’s private life is less spotless than the pristine image he and his wife like to present to the public.
Grantchester, Season 7 – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
July 14, 2022 TV
