FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2022

Today’s episode features the two new groups that are joining the 2022 lineup of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. First up is The Martin Family Band featuring Chuck Martin, Amy Martin and Tom Miller. At 6 p.m. the trio will take to the UF Bandshell stage to perform a mix of favorites from several musical genres. Then at 8 p.m., it’s time for a group of former college friends and classically trained musicians who came together to create the well-known horn line of Gainesville, SOOZA Brass Band. Frontman and saxophonist Ryan Gamberino shares information on the group that describes their sound as brass funk or acoustic dance music. The event will also include performances by Bears and Lions and the Gainesville Community Band and the Gainesville Pops under the direction of Gary Langford and conducted by UF Associate Director of Bands Jay Watkins. 7 p.m.: 8 p.m.: 9 p.m.:

6 p.m.The Martin Family Band

7 p.m. Bears and Lions

8 p.m. Sooza Brass Band

9 p.m. Gainesville Community Bands and Gainesville Pops

Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m.