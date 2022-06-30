4th of July Holiday Weekend Weather Forecast from WUFT Chief Meteorologist Jeff George

Mother Nature looks like she will cooperate this 4th of July. According to WUFT Chief Meteorologist Jeff George, the holiday weekend weather will be nothing we’re not used to. Expect scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms that will mostly decrease after sunset. George says occasional showers may put a temporary damper on your outdoor plans, but don’t go canceling anything.

Saturday through Monday, rain chances will range anywhere from 40-60% with the highest probability of stormy weather on Saturday. There are no tropical systems or other big weather features that will cause the weekend to be a washout says George. But a few disturbances in the weather pattern may enhance the afternoon and early evening activity a bit more.

George says to make sure you head indoors when the weather takes over. But, he predicts you should be able to get back to the outside fun after not too long.

If you are headed to Fanfares & Fireworks on Sunday at Flavet Field on the University of Florida campus, George says the forecast looks ideal for the event which features live music, food trucks and a spectacular fireworks display. The temperature will be in the mid 80’s when the gates open at 6pm. The chance for rain is only 20% around the time the fireworks are set to start. The temperature will be around 75 degrees when the fireworks start lighting up the sky at 9:40pm.