Cade Museum: Wandering the Milky Way

Today’s episode features the Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention’s new museum-wide theme Wandering the Milky Way complete with a a tour of the solar system. From Jupiter’s swirling red spot to the icy geysers on Neptune’s moon Triton, The Cade’s corner of the Milky Way is full of wonders just waiting to be explored. Visitors can meet the inventors who’ve used robots, rockets, and rovers to take the people of Earth on a tour of the planets and discover how a new generation of innovators is sending us out of the solar system into the space between the stars.

Jesse Hunter, Cade Museum Exhibitions and Collections Coordinator, shares information on the theme that will continue through January 2023 as well as details on the featured exhibit Voyages: A Trip Through Space and Time.

