Today’s episode features the Florida Springs Council, a coalition of over 50 conservation organizations that have combined their efforts, skills and expertise to coordinate action for the restoration, preservation, and protection of all of Florida’s freshwater springs and the Floridan aquifer. Their organizations and individual members unite to lobby in Tallahassee for more protective springs laws, monitor agency rulemaking, bring legal action when necessary and mobilize wherever a spring is under threat. Founded in 2014, the Florida Springs Council is the only statewide group focuses exclusively on advocacy for Florida’s world-class spring and rivers.

Brenda Wells, Communication Director of the Florida Springs Council, shares information on group activities and success stories in curbing development to help preserve the Rainbow River. She also shares tips on how to get involved as a volunteer or a contributor.

Florida Springs Council

Online: https://www.floridaspringscouncil.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floridaspringscouncil/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridaspringscouncil/