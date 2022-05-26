 
Hurricane Season 2022

By

May 26, 2022 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today we are featuring the UF Weather Center and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network – FPREN – a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation information to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events.

FPREN and WUFT/WRUF Meteorologists Megan Borowski and Justin Ballard share information on storm preparedness, the forecast for the 2022 hurricane, the weather resources available on-air and online and the free Florida Storms app available for iPhone and Android devices.

