Today’s episode features Bread of the Mighty Food Bank celebrating 35 years of serving Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette and Levy counties. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, a partner distribution organization under Feeding America, collects, sorts, stores and distributes donated food and basic essentials to over 170 non-profit agency partners such as food pantries, churches, homeless shelters and other organizations who then distribute food in their communities to directly feed the hungry. They have a 25,000 square foot warehouse, a fleet of 10 vehicles. And they are on the road five days a week picking up donated food from generous retailers and wholesalers that in turn gets distributed back to the community.

Bread of the Mighty Development and Communications Director Maureen Quinlan shares information on their food distribution programs, a return to in-person fundraising events and stresses the need for food donations year-round, especially during the summer months.

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank

P.O. Box 5086

Gainesville, FL 32627

(352) 336-0839

https://www.breadofthemighty.org