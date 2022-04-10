Today’s episode features the non-profit organization Keepers of the Springs, formerly known as Kings of the Springs. Two close friends – Brent Fannin and David Cobiella founded the organization after exploring the springs and sharing their adventures with the world through short videos. David now serves as Executive Director and Brent is President. As they explored the springs, they found that they were in peril. Blankets of slimy green algae, piles of trash, cloudy water, and springs filled with too many visitors were contributing to their demise. Decades of pollution and over-consumption of spring water were responsible for the degradation and they leapt into action.

​Since their first springs cleanup in 2017, they’ve hosted more than 30 cleanups with over 300 volunteers, participated in educational events and published over 40 videos highlighting the springs, their wildlife, and how to protect and preserve this precious ecosystem. Keepers of the Springs now has plans to extend to every corner of the state and they are currently organizing land and water volunteer clean up events in eight different counties. Brent Fannin and David Cobiella from Keepers of the Springs share their story

Keepers of the Springs

Online: https://www.keepersofthesprings.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheKeepersoftheSprings/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keepersofthesprings/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/keepersofthesprings