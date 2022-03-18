Sanditon on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.

The fan-favorite drama inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel is back! After the first season’s finale left viewers hanging in suspense, the story continues with its high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood, returning to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon and the companionship of her friend Georgiana Lambe. What adventures, scandals, intrigue and above all else — romance — await Miss. Heywood this season?