 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE
Picture Shows: Nurse Phyllis Crane (LINDA BASSETT), Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT), Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Nurse Shelagh Turner (LAURA MAIN)

Call the Midwife, Season 11 – Sunday at 8 p.m.

By

March 18, 2022 TV

The return of the multi-award-winning drama, which regularly draws in audiences of over 10 million. Following an eventful Christmas special, the series continues with an episode set in Easter 1967. Celebrations are underway for a colorful Easter Bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest and Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time.

Check Also

FRONTLINE: Pelosi’s Power – Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Powerful and polarizing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and legacy.

© 2022 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties