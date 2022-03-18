Call the Midwife, Season 11 – Sunday at 8 p.m.

The return of the multi-award-winning drama, which regularly draws in audiences of over 10 million. Following an eventful Christmas special, the series continues with an episode set in Easter 1967. Celebrations are underway for a colorful Easter Bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest and Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time.