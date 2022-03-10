Today’s episode features Current Problems, established in 1993 when a small group of friends began working together to clean up the debris and contaminants in and along the banks of north Florida’s Santa Fe River. To this day, over 20,000 volunteers serving their communities from Southern Georgia to the gulf coast have worked to remove waste from waterways. The organization collaborates with the cities and counties in the surrounding area, to catalog and assess site locations of discarded waste that is harmful to our water resources. The organization also hosts native shoreline plantings, invasive plant species removal, and water quality outreach and education programs.

Executive Director Nicole Llinas shares information on volunteer opportunities for cleanups of the rivers, lakes, and streams of North Central Florida to restore and protect the water resources for the well-being of wildlife and the community.

Current Problems

Phone: (352) 222-6727

Email: cleanup@currentproblems.org

Website: https://www.currentproblems.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/currentproblems

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/currentproblemsfl/