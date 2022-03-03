 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE
Newborn piglet on spring green grass on a farm

Rooterville Animal Sanctuary Grand Reopening

By

March 3, 2022 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features Rooterville Animal Sanctuary located at 1208 N. County Road 315 in Melrose. The sanctuary was inspired by animals in need to help them find happiness and a better quality of life. The sanctuary is home to hundreds of rescued farm animals, each of whom came from harrowing backgrounds They suffered abuse, neglect, abandonment and now a second chance. The sanctuary itself has also received a second chance by relocating to a more accessible portion of their acreage. The “reopening” will be an opportunity for the public to visit the animals in the new location.

Elaine West, founder and president, shares information on the sanctuary animals, the need for donations and how community volunteers of all ages are an important lifeline for Rooterville. Volunteers can help care for the rescued animals, educate others to be compassionate and provide a comfort.

Rooterville Animal Sanctuary
1208 N County Road 315
Melrose, Florida
(352) 262-7313

Grand Reopening | March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 .m.

Online: https://www.rooterville.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rooterville
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootervilleInc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rootervillesanctuary/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRm_gIFZnT6ihhCazGS9yaA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Check Also

Dance Alive 2022 Season featuring Don Juan in Loveland on Feb. 12

Today’s episode features Dance Alive National Ballet and their international roster of award-winning dancers. Elegant …

© 2022 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties