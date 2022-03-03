Rooterville Animal Sanctuary Grand Reopening

Today’s episode features Rooterville Animal Sanctuary located at 1208 N. County Road 315 in Melrose. The sanctuary was inspired by animals in need to help them find happiness and a better quality of life. The sanctuary is home to hundreds of rescued farm animals, each of whom came from harrowing backgrounds They suffered abuse, neglect, abandonment and now a second chance. The sanctuary itself has also received a second chance by relocating to a more accessible portion of their acreage. The “reopening” will be an opportunity for the public to visit the animals in the new location.

Elaine West, founder and president, shares information on the sanctuary animals, the need for donations and how community volunteers of all ages are an important lifeline for Rooterville. Volunteers can help care for the rescued animals, educate others to be compassionate and provide a comfort.

Rooterville Animal Sanctuary

1208 N County Road 315

Melrose, Florida

(352) 262-7313

Grand Reopening | March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 .m.

Online: https://www.rooterville.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rooterville

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootervilleInc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rootervillesanctuary/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRm_gIFZnT6ihhCazGS9yaA