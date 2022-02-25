 
“From Florida” Podcast

By

February 25, 2022

Today’s episode features “From Florida,” a podcast where listeners can learn how minds are connecting, great ideas are colliding and groundbreaking innovations become a reality because of the University of Florida. Host Nicci Brown, and producer Brooke Adams share stories from the past two seasons of the weekly podcast that is available online, on Apple and Google podcasts and Spotify. In each episode, Brown speaks with faculty, researchers, students and administrators as well as thought leaders from Florida who are moving the state, nation and the work forward.

UF is one of America’s leading public research universities, recognized for innovative discoveries and advances in a broad range of fields – from agriculture to artificial intelligence – for educational excellence and for a major role as an economic engine Florida. “From Florida” Florida” helps to convey this impact.

