The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Song – Thursday at 9 p.m.

February 15, 2022 TV

This series traces the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, to reveal how Black people have worshipped and, through their spiritual journeys, improvised ways to bring their faith traditions from Africa to the New World, while translating them into a form of Christianity that was not only truly their own, but a redemptive force for a nation whose original sin was found in their ancestors’ enslavement across the Middle Passage.

