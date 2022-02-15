Atlantic City, New Jersey: August 10, 1964. The 1964 Democratic Convention. Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegates challenge Mississippi Democrats. Fannie Lou Hamer, center, sings during a MFDP rally on the boardwalk, along with, from left, Emory Harris, Stokely Carmichael (straw hat), Sam Block, Eleanor Holmes Norton and Ella Baker.
Fannie Lou Hamer: An America Reframed Special – Tuesday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
February 15, 2022 TV
Explore and celebrate the life of a fearless Mississippi sharecropper turned human rights activist.
