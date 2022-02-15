 
MASTERPIECE AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Sundays, January 2 - February 20, 2022 at 8/7c on PBS Episode Eight Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 8/7c Fogg meets on old friend at New York’s Grand Central Depot and must decide whether to continue his trip. Unbeknownst to him, astronomical effects will decide the outcome. Shown from left to right: Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT), David Tennant (PHILEAS FOGG) and Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL “FIX” FORTESCUE) For editorial use only. Photographer: Tudor Cucu - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-Films / RTBF (télévision belge) – 2021

Around the World in 80 Days Finale – Sunday at 8 p.m.

February 15, 2022 TV

Fogg meets an old friend at New York’s Grand Central Depot and must decide whether to continue his trip. Unbeknownst to him, astronomical effects will decide the outcome.

