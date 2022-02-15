MASTERPIECE
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Sundays, January 2 - February 20, 2022 at 8/7c on PBS
Episode Eight
Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 8/7c
Fogg meets on old friend at New York’s Grand Central Depot and must decide whether to continue his trip. Unbeknownst to him, astronomical effects will decide the outcome.
Shown from left to right: Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT), David Tennant (PHILEAS FOGG) and Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL “FIX” FORTESCUE)
For editorial use only.
Photographer: Tudor Cucu - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-Films / RTBF (télévision belge) – 2021
Around the World in 80 Days Finale – Sunday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
February 15, 2022 TV
2022-02-15
Fogg meets an old friend at New York’s Grand Central Depot and must decide whether to continue his trip. Unbeknownst to him, astronomical effects will decide the outcome.
Check Also
The engaging modern-day series stars 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl, who …