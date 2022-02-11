Today’s episode features the Women and Girls in Science Celebration at the Florida Museum of Natural History in the UF Cultural Plaza in Gainesville on Feb. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The free event features hands-on activities, experiments and a virtual panel discussion about women and science. In 2015, the United Nations selected Feb. 11 as ‘International Women and Girls in Science Day‘ in order to further achieve gender equality and encourage more female participation in science. Over the past decades, the global community has made a lot of effort in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science. Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science.

Catherine Carey, Education Program Coordinator shares information on the Feb. 13 celebration. Activities will take place in the museum and on the lawn in front of the museum – weather permitting- and the panel discussion will be live-streamed. Carey also shares information on upcoming museum activities and exhibits that will appeal to both children and adults of all ages.

Women and Girls in Science Celebration

Catherine Carey

Sunday, Feb. 13 | 1 to 4 p.m.

Florida Museum of Natural History

https://www.floridamueum.org

Celebration Activities:

Girls Do Science

Meet local scientists and participate in cool experiments throughout the afternoon!

Women Do Science Panel Presentation: 2-3 p.m.

In this virtual presentation, women share stories of their pathways into science and their incredible adventures along the way. Learn about careers in science from women scientists.

Gabby Salazar, author of “No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice”

Jennifer Adler, conservation photographer and underwater photojournalistMallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Coalition

Moderator: Dr. Megan Ennes, Assistant Curator of Museum Education in the Department of Natural History at the University of Florida

Website: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/women-girls-in-science-day/