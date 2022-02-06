Dance Alive 2022 Season featuring Don Juan in Loveland on Feb. 12

Today’s episode features Dance Alive National Ballet and their international roster of award-winning dancers. Elegant and exciting, they are at the heart of the touring company’s undeniable success. Dance Alive once again performed the annual Nutcracker ballet in December 2021 and the 2022 season will include Don Juan in Loveland in February, the annual Champagne Gala and Dancing with the Stars competition on March 12 and Carmina Burana on March 25 and 26. All performances are held in the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville.

Judy Skinner is the Executive Administrator and co-Founder of Dance Alive. She along with her sister Kim Tuttle have led the company for more than 40 years. Judy shares information on the dancers, their upcoming season and tour and how her vision and persistence has contributed to the continued success of the company.

Special Note: Don Juan in Loveland will be on Feb. 12 at UF Performing Arts. More information available at: https://performingarts.ufl.edu/events/don-juan-in-loveland/

Website: https://dancealive.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dancealivenationalballet

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DanceAliveBalle

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DanceAliveBallet

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dance.alive/