MASTERPIECE
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Sundays, January 2 - February 20, 2022 at 8/7c on PBS
Episode Six
Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 8/7c
Facing starvation on a desert island, Fogg and Passepartout have a falling out. The valet’s superior survival skills are desperately needed to save their lives, much less the round-theworld wager.
Shown from left to right: Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL “FIX” FORTESCUE), David Tennant (PHILEAS FOGG) and Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT)
For editorial use only.
Photographer: Graham Bartholomew - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-Films / RTBF (télévision belge) – 2021
Around the World in 80 Days – Sunday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
February 2, 2022 TV
2022-02-02
