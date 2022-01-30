Today’s episode features the LifeSouth Community Foundation Race Weekend featuring the 16th annual kid’s marathon, 5K race and Half Marathon in downtown Gainesville from Feb. 19 to 20. The event is designed to highlight the need for blood donations which benefit North Central Florida residents. The race returns for 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The 5K race takes place on Feb. 19 through the Bed and Breakfast district, the Kids Marathon is open to ages kindergarten through eight who have logged mileage in programs such as the “Morning Mile” and the Half Marathon on Feb. 20 begins at Bo Diddley Plaza and travels through downtown Gainesville including a turn through Ben Hill Griffen Stadium on the University of Florida campus.

Robin Politowicz, LifeSouth Community Foundation manager, shares information on LifeSouth Community Blood Center, race details and volunteer opportunities and the Health and Wellness Expo at Bo Diddley Park on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring running and fitness products.

LifeSouth Community Foundation

Robin Politowicz, Foundation Manager

(352) 224-1616

rnpolitowicz@lifesouth.org

Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/Gainesville/LifeSouthRaceWeekend

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSouthCommunityFoundation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lifesouth_cf

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesouthfoundation/