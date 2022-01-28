MASTERPIECE
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Sundays, January 2 - February 20, 2022 at 8/7c on PBS
Episode Five
Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 8/7c
Though wealthy, Fogg discovers that someone has put a hold on his credit in Hong Kong, making further progress impossible. Passepartout puts his larceny skills to use.
Shown from left to right: Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL "FIX" FORTESCUE) and Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT)
Around the World in 80 Days – Sunday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
