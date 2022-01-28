MASTERPIECE
“All Creatures Great and Small” Season 2
Sundays, January 9 - February 20, 2022 on PBS
Episode Four
Sunday, January 30 at 9/8c on PBS
Tristan works out how to make clients happy but then gets bad news. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.
Shown from left to right: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse)
For editorial use only.
Photographer: Helen Williams
All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
January 28, 2022 TV
2022-01-28
Tristan works out how to make clients happy but then gets bad news. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.
Check Also
The imaginative puppet series follows the adventures of Donkey Hodie, the granddaughter of the original …