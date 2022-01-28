MASTERPIECE “All Creatures Great and Small” Season 2 Sundays, January 9 - February 20, 2022 on PBS Episode Four Sunday, January 30 at 9/8c on PBS Tristan works out how to make clients happy but then gets bad news. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart. Shown from left to right: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams

All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Tristan works out how to make clients happy but then gets bad news. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner