Gainesville Community Playhouse presents “Return to Sunset Village”

Today’s episode features the Gainesville Community Playhouse production of “Return to Sunset Village – An Adult Comedy” from Jan. 28 to Feb.13. The original play, written by Michael Presley Bobbitt, focused on a naïve widow discovering the sexually charged shenanigans in a swinging Florida retirement community. The play beat the all-time high attendance records at both the Acrosstown Repertory Theatre and the Gainesville Community Playhouse. The new play, a standalone sequel to Sunset Village that premiered in 2018 at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival in New York City, focuses on an unscrupulous developer who pushes a retirement community to the brink of environmental collapse. Residents wage an all-out war for survival. It’s all about sinkholes, swinging sex, and senior-citizen paramilitary action.

Michael Presley Bobbitt and play director and sound coordinator Tom Miller share the success of the first play and the sequel as well as the upcoming tour throughout Florida. More information available at https://www.michaelpresleybobbitt.com/

