Habitat for Humanity of Marion County

January 16, 2022 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features Habitat for Humanity of Marion County and their upcoming fundraiser on Jan. 21 at the Circle Square Cultural Center at On Top of the World in Ocala off State Road 200. The event will feature a well-known Elvis tribute artist, Cote Deonath, in performance along with a classic car show in front of the venue. Attendees will enjoy food and beverages and will be able to participate in a raffle to win spectacular prizes. All of Habitat’s annual events help to raise funds to build homes for residents in need throughout Marion County. Their home ownership program provides local families access to and guidance to attain an affordable home. In addition, Habitat is always in need of volunteers to work on construction sites. More information is available at habitatocala.org.

Joanne Black, Development Director of Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, shares information on the Cote as Elvis: 68 to Vegas event, their upcoming Strawberry Festival on March 5 and a fishing tournament fundraiser on May 21st.

Habitat for Humanity of Marion County
1321 SE 25th Loop, Suite 103
Ocala, Florida
352-351-4663

Website: https://www.habitatocala.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/habitatforhumanity.marioncounty/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/habitatocala/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCV6oa5us8VTpkjFV-LeP6w/featured

