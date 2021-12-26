Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention Spark Wonder

Today’s episode features the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention Spark Wonder event on December 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Gainesville. The Museum will have a bevy of unique activities, food, drinks, fireworks at 6:30 p.m. and glow-in-the-dark dancing for revelers of all ages. The Cade will screen a New Year’s celebration from another time zone so revelers can still enjoy an energetic count down to 2022. Kids can stay busy decorating shrinky dinks and making oozy slime, or gather the family to pose with costume accessories and funny accoutrements in a photobooth.

Kathryn Rohlwing, Senior Marketing Manager shares information on how to watch the Depot Park fireworks show from the floor-to-ceiling windows of the Petty Family Gallery. The Museum windows also provide panoramic views of the park’s holiday lights. Tickets will be available for a BBQ dinner and a cash bar serving adult beverages. Before the evening ends, guests will be encouraged to share goals and aspirations for 2022 on the rotunda’s New Year’s Resolution wall.

Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention

811 South Main Street

Gainesville, FL

(352) 371-8001

Website: https://www.cademuseum.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecademuseum

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cademuseum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cademuseum/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CadeMuseum