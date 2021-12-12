Alachua Country Library District Story Time on the Green Holiday Edition

Today’s episode features Storytime on the Green: Holiday Edition sponsored by the Alachua County Library District. During the week of December 14, join library staff for outdoor holiday stories and songs at library branches and other locations throughout Alachua County. Library staff will share holiday tales and lead activities perfect for infants through 5-year-olds. Join in merry songs, fingerplays, and story boards to spark your child’s imagination and communication and reading skills. Parents and families can bring blankets and chairs to spread out. The individual session swill being at 10 a.m.
Alachua County Library District Youth Services Librarian Meaghan Bonnaghan shares information on the success of the Story Time on the Green event which began earlier this year as a safe and fun option for kids and parents to enjoy the love of reading.
Alachua County Library District
Library Information: https://www.aclib.us
Event Information: https://www.aclib.us/blog/story-time-green
Event Locations:
- Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Possum Creek Park, 4009 NW 53rd Ave., Gainesville, with the Millhopper Branch team
- Cone Park Branch, 2801 E. University Ave., Gainesville
- Lois Forte Park, 120 NW 260th St., Newberry, with the Newberry Branch team
- Wednesday, Dec. 15
- Headquarters Library courtyard, 401 E. University Ave., Gainesville
- Hawthorne Branch, 6640 SE 221st St., Hawthorne
- Wilson Robinson Park, 13975 SW 174th St., Archer, with the Archer Branch team
- High Springs Farmers Market, 23517 NW 185th Road, High Springs, with the High Springs Branch team
- Thursday, Dec. 16
- Veterans Memorial Park playground area, 7400 SW 41st Place, Gainesville, with the Tower Road Branch team
- Smokey Bear Park, 2300 NE 15th St., Gainesville, with the Library Partnership Branch team
- Waldo Branch, 15150 NE US Highway 301, Waldo
- Hitchcock Baseball Park playground, 15120 Main St., Alachua, with the Alachua Branch team
- Saturday, Dec. 18
- Park by the fire station, corner of NE Cholokka Boulevard and NE Seventh Ave., Micanopy, with the Micanopy Branch team
