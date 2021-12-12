Alachua Country Library District Story Time on the Green Holiday Edition

Today’s episode features Storytime on the Green: Holiday Edition sponsored by the Alachua County Library District. During the week of December 14, join library staff for outdoor holiday stories and songs at library branches and other locations throughout Alachua County. Library staff will share holiday tales and lead activities perfect for infants through 5-year-olds. Join in merry songs, fingerplays, and story boards to spark your child’s imagination and communication and reading skills. Parents and families can bring blankets and chairs to spread out. The individual session swill being at 10 a.m.

Alachua County Library District Youth Services Librarian Meaghan Bonnaghan shares information on the success of the Story Time on the Green event which began earlier this year as a safe and fun option for kids and parents to enjoy the love of reading.

Alachua County Library District

Library Information: https://www.aclib.us

Event Information: https://www.aclib.us/blog/story-time-green

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alachualibrary

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alachualibrary

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alachualibrary/

