Gainesville Community Playhouse presents Oliver!

Today’s episode features the return of the first full capacity audience in the Gainesville Community Playhouse Vam York Theater since March 2020. In this production of Oliver, the streets of Victorian England come to life and focus on a malnourished orphan in a workhouse who becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. However, there is still a threat to Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Director Phil Young and Jeff Stevens who plays Mr. Brownlow discuss the play and the challenges and limitations the pandemic caused for the Gainesville Community Playhouse. The cast has been practicing via zoom and finally in person for production which will continue through December 19. That’s on today episode of Tell Me About It, but first the news from National Public Radio.

Gainesville Community Playhouse

Vam York Theater

4039 NW 16th Blvd.

352-376-4949

https://www.gcplayhouse.org

https://www.facebook.com/GainesvilleCommunityPlayhouse

Oliver! performances are on Thursday through Sunday through Dec. 19