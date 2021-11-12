Joey’s Wings 2021 5K Run/Walk

Today’s episode features the return of Joey’s Wings, a 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, November 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Westside Park in Gainesville. At the benefit event, runners and walkers of all ages can enjoy a 3.1-mile course, music and food from local restaurants. Joey’s Wings was established in 2014 in memory of Joey, a ten-year-old boy who loved to run but was taken too soon by childhood cancer. The organization raises funds for pediatric cancer research, treatment, patient care and advocacy for developing less-toxic therapies to treat kidney cancer among children and young adults. This year, proceeds will go to Ava who is fighting glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer.

Buccholz High School seniors Michael Fahn and Albert Yang, both who were Joey’s classmates, have taken the lead as co-event chairs and race directors for the 2021 race. Michael shares information on the race, Joey’s Quartet and other Joey’s Wings fundraising activities.

Joey’s Wings 5K Run/Walk to Benefit Children’s Pediatric Cancer Research and Treatment

Sunday, November 21, 8:30 a.m. (on-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m.)

Westside Park

1001 NW 34th Street

Gainesville



Race Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Gainesville/joeysrun

Organization Website: https://joeywings.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joeywingsorg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joeyswings/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCczuFJPYYwXyjyq5413m2tg