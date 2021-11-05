 
FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. Season Seven Premieres January 19 – May 4, 2021 Journalist Maria Hinojosa Photo courtesy of McGee Media For editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program for a period of three years from the program's original broadcast date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved.

Finding Your Roots: The New World – Tuesday at 8 p.m.

November 5, 2021 TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces ancestors of actor John Lithgow and journalist Maria Hinojosa who thrived in North America long before the birth of the United States.

