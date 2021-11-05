FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR.
Season Seven
Premieres January 19 – May 4, 2021
Journalist Maria Hinojosa
Finding Your Roots: The New World – Tuesday at 8 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
November 5, 2021 TV
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces ancestors of actor John Lithgow and journalist Maria Hinojosa who thrived in North America long before the birth of the United States.
