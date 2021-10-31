 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE

Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show

By

October 31, 2021 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the nationally recognized Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show on November 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2021 event will transform downtown Gainesville into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment. Presented by the City of Gainesville Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, the festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. For two days, visitors can marvel at works from 160 of the nation’s most talented artists, who display their original oils and acrylics, vibrant watercolors, captivating sculptures, dazzling jewelry, decorative ceramics and vivid photography.

Sunny Andrei, Festival Coordinator shares information on the return of the annual event which includes a Friday Blues concert, 160 artists, kids activities and presentation by community organizations.

Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show
Nov. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

More information available online at:
https://www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net/
https://www.facebook.com/DowntownFestivalandArtShow/

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Check Also

Local Lives in a Global Pandemic: Stories from North Central Florida

Today’s episode features a COVID-19 pandemic collaboration between the Matheson History Museum in Gainesville and …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties