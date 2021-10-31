Today’s episode features the nationally recognized Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show on November 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2021 event will transform downtown Gainesville into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment. Presented by the City of Gainesville Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, the festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. For two days, visitors can marvel at works from 160 of the nation’s most talented artists, who display their original oils and acrylics, vibrant watercolors, captivating sculptures, dazzling jewelry, decorative ceramics and vivid photography.

Sunny Andrei, Festival Coordinator shares information on the return of the annual event which includes a Friday Blues concert, 160 artists, kids activities and presentation by community organizations.

Downtown Gainesville Festival and Art Show

Nov. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

More information available online at:

https://www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net/

https://www.facebook.com/DowntownFestivalandArtShow/