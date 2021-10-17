Lubee Bat Fest 2021

Today’s episode features the return of the Lubee Bat Conservancy Bat Festival in Gainesville. The 17th annual family-friendly event, on Saturday, October 23 at 1309 NW 192nd Avenue, focuses on bat conservation awareness, games and activities in the Kid Zone, booths featuring local artisans, food trucks, live music and a beer garden featuring local Florida breweries. Following the event there will be an online silent auction through October 29. The Lubee Bat Conservancy is the largest non-profit conservancy in the world dedicated to saving bats and their habitats through research, conservation, and education with a focus on children and community engagement.

Lubee Bat Conservancy Director Brian Pope and Program and Events Coordinator Tracy Pope share information on the opening of their new educational center, conservation projects and the return of the annual bat festival.

Lubee Bat Fest

Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1309 NW 192nd Avenue

Gainesville

(352) 485-1250

Website: https://www.lubee.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LubeeBatConservancy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lubeebatconservancy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/batconservancy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LubeeBatConservancy1