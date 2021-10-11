Today’s episode features the Wine to Water Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards presented by the Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville. The event will be on Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention. The annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship Awards recognize exceptional efforts in improving water quality and conservation in the North Florida area. The club recognizes an individual, a non-profit organization, and a for profit business. The event includes recognition of this year’s award winners and a keynote presentation by Terry Garcia, former Executive Vice President of Mission Programs at National Geographic Society and current Founder & CEO of Exploration Ventures. Terry worked with Wes Skiles on several Nat Geo Explorations.

Rotarian Jim Skiles and event keynote speaker Terry Garcia share details on the tremendous impact Wes Skiles made on helping to preserve water resources and the environment in North Central Florida and throughout the states.

Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cade Museum of Creativity and Invention

811 N. Main Street, Gainesville

Virtual and in-person ticket information available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/9th-annual-wine-to-waterwes-skiles-water-stewardship-awards-tickets-172998873287