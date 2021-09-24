Novelist Lauren Groth Author of “Matrix”

Today’s episode features acclaimed novelist, short story writer and Gainesville resident Lauren Groff. She has written four novels and two short story collections, including Fates and Furies and Florida. She shares information on her latest book, Matrix. featuring seventeen-year-old Marie de France, cast out of the royal court by Eleanor of Aquitaine and deemed too coarse and rough-hewn for marriage or courtly life. She is sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey, its nuns are on the brink of starvation and beset by disease.

In the book, Groff gathers currents of violence, sensuality, and religious ecstasy in a mesmerizing portrait of consuming passion, aberrant faith, and a woman that history moves both through and around. Matrix offers a defiant and timely exploration of the raw power of female creativity in a corrupted world.

More information at https://www.laurengroff.com