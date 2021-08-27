Today’s episode features University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Online Master’s program. UF CJC Online offers eight professionally focused master’s specializations designed to challenge, enhance skills and prepare students for exciting careers. Students who complete all degree plan requirements receive a Master of Arts in Mass Communication degree. at the University of Florida. Although the curriculum is 100% online, your diploma will look the same as if you had attended an in-residence program.

CJC Online Director Evan Kropp shares information on degree specializations as well as available certifications. The program is regarded as the most comprehensive, digitally focused online graduate programs in the world.

More information available at https://onlinemasters.jou.ufl.edu/