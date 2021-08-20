Today’s episode features Awesome Gainesville, a non-profit organization that is a chapter of the global Awesome Foundation. Awesome Gainesville exists to forward the interests of awesomeness in the universe. The local group is a network of individuals experimenting with simple, lightweight funding structures that foster the creation of surprise and delight. Awesome Gainesville awards $1,000 grants on a quarterly basis through the year and online submissions are reviewed in March, June, September and December. All propose projects must benefit the greater Gainesville community of Alachua County.

Awesome Gainesville Dean Mike Amish shares information about the charitable organization and Gainesville projects that have received funding including Made New Arts Program for Youth in Foster Care, The Bridge Literacy Program and Blossoming Butterfly.

Email: awesomegainesville@gmail.com

Website: https://www.awesomefoundation.org/en/chapters/gainesville

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/awesomegainesville/?modal=admin_todo_tour