Today’s episode features the Gainesville Woman’s Club at 2809 W. University Avenue. The 118-year-old organization brings members together through a common interest to address all aspects for improving the community through service and charitable commitments. It also provides members the opportunity for socializing and leadership development. A new “Preserving the Legacy” campaign will help to restore funds lost during the pandemic when the clubhouse was not open for events. A series of activities are planned for the fall including the return of the beloved “Festival of Trees” in December.

First Vice President Renae Clements and Board Member Nancy Webb discuss the history of the club and the club’s accomplishments in the areas of education, conservation, the arts, international student outreach and a variety of public issues.

GFWC Gainesville Woman’s Club

2809 West University Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32607

(352) 376-3901

Email: gwcwomansclub@att.net

Website: https://gfwcfl-gainesvillewomansclub.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gainesville-Womans-Club-208895459147148