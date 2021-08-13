 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE

Gainesville Woman’s Club

By

August 13, 2021 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the Gainesville Woman’s Club at 2809 W. University Avenue. The 118-year-old organization brings members together through a common interest to address all aspects for improving the community through service and charitable commitments. It also provides members the opportunity for socializing and leadership development. A new “Preserving the Legacy” campaign will help to restore funds lost during the pandemic when the clubhouse was not open for events. A series of activities are planned for the fall including the return of the beloved “Festival of Trees” in December.

First Vice President Renae Clements and Board Member Nancy Webb discuss the history of the club and the club’s accomplishments in the areas of education, conservation, the arts, international student outreach and a variety of public issues.

GFWC Gainesville Woman’s Club
2809 West University Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607

(352) 376-3901
Email: gwcwomansclub@att.net
Website: https://gfwcfl-gainesvillewomansclub.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gainesville-Womans-Club-208895459147148

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Check Also

Cynthia Barnett – “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans”

Today’s episode features University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Environmental Journalist in Residence …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties