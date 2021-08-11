Three Popular NPR Podcasts Join WUFT-FM as New Radio Programs

You may have heard “Throughline“ stories on “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.” “Throughline” launched as a weekly podcast in January 2019 and premiered as a one-hour weekly radio program in January 2021. It is a narrative history series where each episode tackles the history behind today’s headlines, taking the listener into the past to better understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world. “Throughline” debuts on WUFT 89.1 / 90.1 on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m.

“Code Switch” and “Life Kit” will be paired for an hour of important ideas and practical advice. It’s lifelong learning that ranges from the big picture to tiny details and everything in between. The hour will debut on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m.

“Code Switch” features fearless conversations about race hosted by journalists of color, tackling the subject of race head-on. It explores how it impacts every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, sports and everything in between. “Code Switch” was Apple Podcasts’ first-ever Show of the Year in 2020.

In the second half of the hour, “Life Kit” offers tips and guidance on a wide range of topics. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, the program features experts to get the best advice out there. “Life Kit” is here to help you get it together because everyone needs a little help being a human.