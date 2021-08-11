MASTERPIECE
All Creatures Great and Small Between the Pages – Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
August 11, 2021 TV
2021-08-11
Get to know the cast and creators of the hit series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Savor the best moments from the first season, including Dame Diana Rigg in her final role as Mrs. Pumphrey, and look ahead to what might happen in Season 2.
