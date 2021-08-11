 
MASTERPIECE “All Creatures Great and Small” Episode Three Sunday, January 24, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS James is put to the test with an ailing racehorse. Tristan faces a familiar temptation. Siegfried angles for a prestigious client. Shown: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot For editorial use only. ©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international

All Creatures Great and Small Between the Pages – Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

August 11, 2021 TV

Get to know the cast and creators of the hit series based on James Herriot’s beloved books. Savor the best moments from the first season, including Dame Diana Rigg in her final role as Mrs. Pumphrey, and look ahead to what might happen in Season 2.

