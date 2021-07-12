 
Eyes on the Prize: No Easy Walk – Thursday at 10 p.m.

By

July 12, 2021 TV

The civil rights movement discovers the power of mass demonstrations as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. emerges as its most visible leader. Some demonstrations succeed; others fail. But the triumphant March on Washington, D.C., under King’s leadership, shows a mounting national support for civil rights. President John F. Kennedy proposes the Civil Rights Act.

