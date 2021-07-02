 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE

WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS – Sunday at 7 p.m.

By

July 2, 2021 TV

A WUFT produced special capturing performances and fireworks during FANFARES & FIREWORKS at the UF Bandshell in Gainesville, Fl0rida on July 3, 2021.

The special will also be broadcast on Monday, July 5 at 5 p.m.

Check Also

Donkey Hodie – Weekdays at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The imaginative puppet series follows the adventures of Donkey Hodie, the granddaughter of the original …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties