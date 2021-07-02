WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS – Sunday at 7 p.m.

A WUFT produced special capturing performances and fireworks during FANFARES & FIREWORKS at the UF Bandshell in Gainesville, Fl0rida on July 3, 2021.
The special will also be broadcast on Monday, July 5 at 5 p.m.
A WUFT produced special capturing performances and fireworks during FANFARES & FIREWORKS at the UF Bandshell in Gainesville, Fl0rida on July 3, 2021.
The special will also be broadcast on Monday, July 5 at 5 p.m.
The imaginative puppet series follows the adventures of Donkey Hodie, the granddaughter of the original …