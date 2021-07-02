Cynthia Barnett – “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans”

Today’s episode features University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Environmental Journalist in Residence and author Cynthia Barnett. Her new book, The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans, will be available beginning July 6 and is one of the 24 books listed on The New York Times 2021 Summer Reading List. The book features a compelling history of seashells and the animals that make them, revealing what they have to tell us about nature, our changing oceans, and ourselves.

In The Sound of the Sea, the acclaimed environmental author blends cultural history and science to trace our long love affair with seashells and the hidden lives of the mollusks that make them. Barnett is the author of three other books including the acclaimed Rain: A Natural and Cultural History.

The Sound of the Sea Book Signing Event

Sunday, Sept. 12, 4 to 6 p.m.

First Magnitude Brewing Company

1220 SE Veitch Street in Gainesville