This episode features the Howard T. Odum Florida Springs Institute, a science and education based non-profit organization in High Springs. Their goal is to document Florida’s springs and educate the public about the threats that face them to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy them. They provide a focal point for improving the understanding of springs ecology and fostering the development of science-based education and management actions needed to restore and protect springs throughout Florida.

Dr. Bob Knight, Executive Director of the Florida Springs Institute, shares the history of the organization including the North Florida Springs Environmental Center which was created to showcase the fascinating aspects of Florida spring ecosystems, helps answer questions and concerns about the springs and provide internship and volunteer opportunities.

Howard T. Odum Florida Springs Institute

23695 U.S. 27

High Springs, Florida 32643

(386) 454-9369

Website: https://www.floridsapringsinstitute.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floridaspringsinstitute/?ref=br_rs

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridaspringsinstitute/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FLSpringsInst