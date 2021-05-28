 
Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten – Monday at 9 p.m.

May 28, 2021 TV

Learn about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on the one hundredth anniversary of the crime, and how the community of Tulsa is coLearn about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on the one hundredth anniversary of the crime, and how the community of Tulsa is coming to terms with its past, present, and future. coming to terms with its past, present, and future.

