Project Youth Build

Today’s episode features Project YouthBuild, a free nine-month educational, occupational, pre-apprenticeship and leadership program for young people in Alachua County ages 16 to 24 who are not in school and have a low-income. While enrolled in Project YouthBuild, participants have the opportunity to earn their high school diploma along with construction and healthcare certifications. Through a grant provided by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County, Project YouthBuilld is offering a comprehensive parenting program for young parents this spring and summer. The monthly curriculum will include parent/child yoga classes, a weekly job clinic where young people can receive one on one assistance on job applications, interview techniques, and resumes as well as information on financial literacy, cooking and nutrition, mental health counseling and more.

Lauren Levitt, Project Coordinator shares information on the success of Project Youth and the summer parenting program and how to enroll and volunteer.

