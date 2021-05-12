Van Der Valk: Love in Amsterdam – Saturday at 9:30 p.m

Van der Valk
on MASTERPIECE
Sundays, September 13 – September 27, 2020 on PBS
"Love in Amsterdam"
Sunday, September 13, 2020; 9-11pm ET
Is Piet’s favorite Vermeer painting the key to two senseless murders and a suspected kidnapping?
Art, politics, and passion mix in a case that breaks in Piet’s new assistant, Cloovers, and also prompts
discord with police chief Dahlman. Following up a lead, Piet’s sidekick, Lucienne, courts death.
Meanwhile, a bitter political campaign counts down to a fateful election.
Shown: Marc Warren as Van der Valk
Art, politics and passion mix in a case that breaks in Piet’s new assistant, Cloovers, and also prompts discord with police chief Dahlman. A bitter political campaign counts down to a fateful election.
