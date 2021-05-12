MASTERPIECE “Atlantic Crossing" Sundays, April 4 - May 23, 2021 on PBS Episode Seven Sunday, May 16, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS A Nazi agent slips through the cracks, putting the children at risk. Martha travels to England and gets a shock. A Norwegian war hero meets a tragic fate. Shown: Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE.

Atlantic Crossing on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m. By A Nazi agent slips through the cracks, putting the children at risk. Martha travels to England and gets a shock. A Norwegian war hero meets a tragic fate. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner